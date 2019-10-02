Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Sexy Bookworm In Tiny Shorts While Heading To Law Classes

Kim Kardashian stunned this week when she was photographed by the paparazzi heading into her legal classes. The reality star carried a stack of books in her arms and wore a casual, form-fitting outfit making her look like a sexy bookworm.

The Daily Mail reports that Kim was snapped in a parking lot as she donned a pair of tight, light-gray shorts. Kardashian’s skimpy bottoms flaunted her long, lean legs and curvy booty. She also rocked a matching hooded sweatshirt that was fitted and showcased Kim’s tiny waist.

Kim didn’t wear any jewelry, but she did accessorize the look with a pair of white sneakers. She also wore her shoulder-length, dark hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that grazed over her shoulders

Kardashian also wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips. She had a determined look on her face as she headed to her classes, where she is currently working hard studying so that she can eventually take the bar exam and become a lawyer in the state of California.

It seems Kim will follow in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian, famed O.J. Simpson murder trial attorney.

Earlier this year, Kim denied that it was her money and privilege that allowed her to study under other attorneys in order to take the bar exam and become a lawyer without an official law degree.

Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal to her over 149 million followers that has had to make some very serious sacrifices in order to study to be able to take the bar exam in the years to come.

“For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her studying with her mentors.

Fans who want to see more of Kim Kardashian’s life as she works, raises her children, and studies by following her on Instagram.