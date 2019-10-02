‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Sticks His Nose In Thomas’ Business

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 3 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will stick his nose into Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) affairs. For some reason, Liam believes he has every right to keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from his son. And while Thomas’ treatment of his son has been shocking, Liam should remember that his well-intentioned motives may backfire on him.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is still legally married to Thomas. Curiously, these two are still hitched and she, therefore, has some kind of a say in Douglas’s life. Hope feels that she is the only stable parental figure in the little boy’s life and wants to shield him from his father. Hope knows how Thomas manipulated his son to do his bidding and how he has lashed out at Douglas after the little boy told everyone that Phoebe was Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Hope is desperate to keep Thomas away from Douglas especially after a recent incident. After speaking with Thomas, Douglas had a stomach ache because his father had been horrible to him again. Hope will then approach Liam, per Highlight Hollywood, and ask him to help her keep Thomas away from Douglas.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke and Liam commiserate over the harm Thomas is doing to Douglas. pic.twitter.com/8XsaVSko8F — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 1, 2019

Of course, Liam will readily agree. Liam was the first person who believed Douglas when the little boy insisted that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby was Beth. Liam called Douglas a hero and has been instrumental in the little boy feeling good about himself. But although Hope and Liam are back together again, they are not married and he actually has no legal say in the boy’s life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that inevitably there will be a confrontation between Thomas and Liam. They cannot stand each other since Thomas believes that Liam bounces from Steffy to Hope, and Liam hates him for keeping his daughter from him. Thomas won’t allow Liam to think that he can control access to Douglas, while Liam believes that he is protecting him.

However, Thomas may soon have the upper hand. The Inquisitr reports that when he finds out about Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), he will use this information to his advantage. In fact, he has his eye on the top position at Forrester Creations and this could spell trouble for Hope For The Future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.

Shauna’s obsession could destroy Ridge’s life. See what happens this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/gXvTBJJjgg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 29, 2019

