Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Mesh Lingerie

The stunner looked amazing in her revealing lingerie.

On Wednesday, Lyna Perez posted a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram for her 4.1 million followers to enjoy. The two photos were taken at what appears to be a grocery store or gas station. In the pictures, the stunner posed next to a refrigerator full of brand-name beverages. Lyna wore a pink satin robe and a matching set of mesh lingerie, that left little to the imagination. The brunette beauty flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing ensemble. Her ample cleavage, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display.

The first image shows the Instagram influencer making a shush gesture, pressing a finger to her full lips. In the other photo, Lyna playfully stuck out her tongue.

The bikini model styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, making her look all that more glamorous. She opted for subtle makeup, including a light pink lip and voluminous lashes, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, Lyna told fans to comment which of the two pictures they prefered. She went on to say one lucky commenter will receive free access to her private Snapchat for a month.

With that incentive, fans were quick to share their opinions. Lyna’s dedicated followers also flooded the comments section with compliments.

“I love you so much you are so beautifulllll,” gushed an admirer.

“D*MN HONEY YOUR ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL AND SO ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS GOD BLESS YOU,” wrote another passionate fan.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 43,000 likes.

The stunner isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. Last week, Lyna drove fans wild by posting of photo of herself wearing a seen-through T-shirt, without a bra.

That being said, the bombshell’s provocative posts sometimes don’t meet Instagram guidelines. On Tuesday, a risque video that showed Lyna unzipping her top, was taken down. Lyna took to Instagram stories to express her frustration over the situation.

The model shared a screenshot of the message she received that stated her NSFW post did not follow community guidelines.

“That’s it I’m getting a Twitter! Why are some of you so miserable lol literally nothing was showing,” wrote Lyna, adding both a crying-laughing emoji and an eye-rolling emoji to the caption.

In another Instagram story, she asked fans to weigh in on whether or not she should get a Twitter.

To see more of Lyna, be sure to check out her Instagram account.