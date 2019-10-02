Kylie Jenner Arrives At Ex-Boyfriend Tyga’s Recording Studio Late At Night Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is sparking rumors that she’s back together with her former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, following her recent split from baby daddy Travis Scott. The reality star was reportedly photographed heading to her ex’s recording studio in the middle of the night just hours after news broke of her breakup.

The Daily Mail reports that Kylie had been out partying with her gal pals at West Hollywood hot spot, Delilah, on Tuesday night. Following her exit from the club, Jenner and friends jumped into a blue Rolls Royce and headed to Sunset Marquis around 2 a.m., where Tyga was busy working in the hotel’s recording studio.

Kylie’s friends were seen leaving the hotel about an hour later without Jenner in tow. They left through the same exit as Tyga and hopped into a black SUV. Meanwhile, sources claim that Kylie left via a different exit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black form-fitting crop top and matching tight shorts that flaunted her curves and showcased her exposed chest, flat tummy, and lean legs. She added a long black and white blazer over top of the outfit and wore black boots.

Kylie had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders for the outing. She also carried a black purse slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, sources tell E! News that Kylie and Travis’ shocking split came after the couple simply couldn’t agree on their future plans and priorities.

An insider told the outlet that Jenner wanted a family life and more children, but that Scott had much different priorities.

“Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same. She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Travis was also reportedly struggling with the state of the couple’s relationship.

Loading...

“It was hard for him to be coming home every night to be with the family and putting Stormi to bed. That’s not where he is in his life. It made Kylie insecure and anxious. The last few months, Kylie felt they were drifting and she was never really sure what was going on,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the makeup mogul on her social media accounts.