Emily Ratajkowski Smolders In Tight White Tank While Giving Fans A BTS Look At Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski shared a brand new Instagram post today, and it was all about her white tank top. The black-and-white photo was taken outdoors, and it was a close-up shot of the model from her chest up. She was spotted with her eyes closed, as she parted her lips and gave a smoldering look.

Ratajkowski accessorized with earrings and a thin, short necklace. The top had a simple cut with a low neckline. It hugged the model’s chest, as a little of her sideboob peeked through.

The model’s popularity on the social media platform is hard to refute, as she has already racked up over 63,000 likes in the first ten minutes of the post going live.

Fans stopped by with their compliments, including people who seemed to love the update.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” exclaimed a fan.

“For real this is even legal to look like this,” said another fan.

“Your beautiful Lips,” said a follower.

“It’s getting warmer here suddenly….,” joked another follower.

And in addition to the post, Emily has shared a series of Instagram stories, some which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Inamorata line. The model started off the brand by selling swimwear. But since then, she’s expanded her offerings to include lingerie and body wear.

Emily’s stories included photos from what appeared to be her work studio. In one shot, she showed a rack of clothing, which were in fall colors like orange and dark pink, along with other pieces in turquoise and light blue.

She also took photos of her dog, Colombo, as he sat happily in front of large windows. Emily also posed alongside her dog, while a white photo backdrop could be spotted behind them to their right.

“This is now a Colombo fan page,” she captioned the photo.

In addition to these updates, Emily’s also shared some selfies. This included a post from three days ago, which showcased her pouty look. She was spotted with her left hand resting under her chin, while she wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle.

Loading...

Her makeup was simple, as she rocked dark mascara and a touch of shimmery lipstick. It didn’t look like Emily was wearing much foundation on her nose, as her freckles could be seen.

Because the photo was a close-up of the model, it was hard to see her outfit or her surroundings. However, you could see a white pillow to her left.

This update received over 731,000 likes.