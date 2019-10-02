Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Plan To Share Custody Of Daughter, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will reportedly keep their daughter Stormi Webster’s life as normal as possible as they deal with their surprising separation.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner and Scott were “taking a break” from their relationship, which began in 2017. The couple’s split comes over a year after their only child, Stormi, was born. According to The Blast, Stormi’s custody is something the reported exes won’t have to deal with as they sort out their issues with each other. A source reportedly said that the couple will ensure that Stormi gets enough time with both of her parents during the day and night.

“[They’ve] agreed to split 50/50 custody and co-parent their daughter as they work out their personal issues,” the source said.

The couple will also reportedly steer clear from taking legal proceedings over where Stormi will live. The couple will reportedly not go through any paternity or visitation rights for Stormi and are in a good place when it comes to their baby girl.

News began to swirl that Jenner and Scott were breaking up on Tuesday, October 1. The couple was seemingly in a good place, though many of their fans were concerned about their relationship status before anything was announced. Jenner had reportedly shied away from posting Scott on her Instagram page as much. The couple’s last sighting on Jenner’s Instagram page was for Scott’s red carpet premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

Jenner also stepped reportedly stepped out without Scott the day the breakup rumors began. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a gold dress from Jaton Couture when she attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding. The reality star looked absolutely regal in the plunging gown and her dark hair in an updo. Jenner’s fans were in her comments shortly after learning about the breakup to praise her ensemble. Some were also concerned for Jenner and Scott’s future.

“I hope you and Travis don’t unfollow each other,” one follower wrote.

“I hear you single now…” another follower said.

“Come on Greek goddess of Gold,” another follower said, praising the star.

Loading...

While Jenner and Travis have been together for a little over two years, this reportedly isn’t their first time breaking up. The couple has reportedly taken breaks from each other in the past, but it reportedly isn’t clear if they will give their relationship another shot.

This is Jenner’s second high-profile relationship. The businesswoman previously dated rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017.