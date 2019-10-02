‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Tightest Leather Pants On An Anonymous Street

Thylane Blondeau comes with an air of mystery. The “Most Beautiful Girl In The World” didn’t let fans know where she was when she posed in a blazer dress that barely covered her a few days ago, per The Inquisitr, and she’s done the same today. The French beauty has updated her Instagram with a new photo from an urban setting, but fans have been left in the dark as to the star’s whereabouts.

Thylane’s photo showed her sitting on a bench. Given the cobbled streets and small cars in the background, it’s likely that the blonde was in Europe – possibly in France, although there’s no saying. The streets around Blondeau were busy with passers-by, although the model taking up the foreground seemed to be commanding attention. Thylane was seen seated rather casually, although a straight gaze from behind a pair of statement shades added a little attitude.

As to today’s wardrobe, it was a relaxed and trendy one. The star was seen in a super-tight pair of black leather pants, with a bright and crochet-style sweater falling loosely over her upper frame. The yellow sweater boasted black and red lettering – it didn’t seem like Thylane was out to flaunt too much flesh. The star appeared slightly made up with defined brows, but her loose blonde hair was low-frills and falling around her shoulders.

No geo-tag was offered, but emoji were.

Thylane may be relatively unknown in the U.S., but the star has been noticed by the world of high-fashion over in Europe. Thylane has walked the runway for brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, with a W Magazine interview seeing the star speak about both experiences. The interview also saw Thylane mention her love of all things tech – handy, for being an Instagram star.

“It was really colorful and connected. Intimate technology means my daily life, as I was born in 2001. Technology is part of my routine; I can’t imagine a world without technology everywhere. We need it,” she said about one of Chanel’s shows boasting a futuristic theme.

“Dolce & Gabbana was wonderful – beautiful show and clothes and it was really well organized. They have been so kind to me. There are no words to describe the dinner; the venue was incredible and I had a really nice time with the guests,” the star added about her time with the Italian brand.

Today seemed to make no major designer statements, but it did see Thylane looking beautiful. Fans wishing to see more of Thylane should follow her Instagram.