Brittany Cartwright Wows In Plunging Baby Blue Mini Dress As She Shows Off ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Look

The Bravo star poses for a stunning shot at SUR.

Brittany Cartwright knows how to stop Instagram in its tracks. The newlywed Vanderpump Rules beauty posted a new photo to show off her new look ahead of the eighth season of the Bravo reality show.

Brittany, 30, posed in a plunging, baby blue wrap mini dress and clear heels. The dress showed off the Bravo star’s toned legs, no doubt the result of her many pre-wedding workouts ahead of her recent nuptials to Jax Taylor.

In the new photo, Brittany’s long hair is in waves as she poses in the entryway to Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot, SUR, which serves as the backdrop for Vanderpump Rules. As usual, Brittany tagged her hair and makeup team and stylist, as well as Kyle Chan, the designer of her wedding ring.

It’s no surprise that Brittany’s 1.3 million Instagram followers had a lot to say about her sexy snap. While many fans begged to know when the new season of Vanderpump Rules will air on Bravo, most fans were much more interested in Brittany’s stunning look.

“Smokeshowwww,” wrote one fan.

“Reppin Kentucky like a goddess,” another added.

“Yesssss legssss,” chimed in a third.

“It’s Wednesday morning,” a fourth follower noted. “Go a little easier on this. My heart isn’t ready.”

You can see Brittany Cartwright’s new photo below.

There have been rumors that Brittany wants to get pregnant right away following her June wedding to Jax Taylor. Based on her new photo, she doesn’t appear to be expecting just yet, but she has made it clear that she and Jax, 40, want a baby as soon as possible.

The duo even teased they would try to get pregnant during their honeymoon.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Brittany previously told Us Weekly. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready.”

As for the reason behind Brittany’s jaw-dropping Vanderpump Rules “look” — which is a far cry from a SUR staffer uniform, by the way — fans will have to wait a little while to see it play out onscreen. The premiere date for the eighth season of the Bravo hit has not yet been announced.

In addition to Brittany and Jax, pals Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump will all be returning for season 8 of the long-running reality show.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo TV.