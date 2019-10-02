Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Struts Her Stuff In Figure-Hugging Dress As She Advocates For Breast Cancer Awareness

Elizabeth Hurley,54, showed off her age-defying good looks when she posted a video of herself leaving an interview with The TODAY Show rocking a bright dress that skimmed her body and showed off her curves. In the clip, the British actress, strutted out of the building in matching pumps and large, glamorous sunglasses, shielding her eyes from the paparazzi camera flashes.

In the caption, Elizabeth revealed that she was at the Today show to talk about breast cancer awareness as October is the month where society typically focuses on this issue. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month yesterday with a visit to the Empire State Building which was lit pink, the color that’s come to be associated most with breast cancer campaigns. For the occasion, Elizabeth also wore a form-fitting lacy pink dress.

The aforementioned video attracted more than 20,000 views within the first hour of posting and close to 150 comments. In those comments, fans raved over her beauty.

One fan seemed to be tripping over their words to compliment the Serving Sara actress

“Wow you’re so stunningly beautiful gorgeous sexy lady,” the enthusiastic admirer wrote.

Others kept their messages simple.

“Still hot as hell!” one fan wrote.

“Good day, beautiful,” another commented.

This is hardly the first time that Elizabeth Hurley has lent her star power to raising awareness about breast cancer. As The Cut reports, she has been the face of Estee Lauder’s campaign for this cause for over 20 years.

As the article notes, the cosmetic giant’s long-running campaign is largely responsible for the iconography related to the disease, like the pink ribbons.

In the interview, Elizabeth said that all of this means that she now owns lots of pink dresses in different shades.

“I have hundreds,” she said. “Some we borrow, but a lot of them are mine. We do re-wear some of them, but it’s all pink shoes, pink jackets, pink shirts, and pink skirts.”

Loading...

She went on to add that Ann Caruso, the stylist she works with on this project is a breast cancer survivor which gives their work an added layer of meaningfulness.

“We had no idea how the movement would grow,” she added. “We have given away more than 160 million pink ribbons now. We never dreamt that all of this could happen.”

Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram followers can likely expect her page to be flooded with pink outfits for the rest of the month. But, they can also take heart that it’s all for a good cause.