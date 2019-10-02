WWE News: Triple H Comments On Potential CM Punk Return To WWE

There has been plenty of speculation about CM Punk possibly returning to the WWE. Rumors have only intensified after he auditioned for an air-role on FS1’s new show WWE Backstage, which is set to air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. It was later revealed that Renee Young and Booker T were selected as co-hosts, but that didn’t stop fans from dreaming about a reconciliation between the WWE and CM Punk.

For so long, it seemed like their relationship was beyond repair given Punk’s criticism towards the company, Vince McMahon, and Triple H. Punk’s last appearance on WWE programming took place in 2014, as he had a major falling out with the company that led to his sudden exit. With recent reports linking Punk back to the WWE, Triple H commented on a potential reunion, as well as Punk’s rumored involvement with WWE Backstage.

“Fox is doing this show and it’s their show. And it’s something they are doing to talk about the WWE Universe and everything going on in it. They have a long list of people they’ve been interviewing. For us, one of the things this company has shown is ‘never say never.’ If the opportunity is right for everybody, and it’s right for our fans, then we are willing to put the past behind us and move forward. I would never say never, but that’s also probably a long way from coming true. That’s a little out of my purview,” said Triple H during an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, several former WWE stars, including The Rock, are scheduled to return for the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Earlier this week, Punk jokingly dismissed talks of a return on the show, and invited The Rock to call him live from the Staples Center, where Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to be held.

With these remarks, many have grown hopeful that Punk will eventually return to the company, even if it doesn’t take place on Friday. Triple H has kept the door somewhat open by claiming that it would have to make sense for all sides involved, but he did also note that they have a long way to make it a reality. For now, it seems like there hasn’t been much progress on that front, as fans will likely have to continue waiting for Punk’s long-awaited return to the WWE.