WWE’s Peyton Royce Flaunts Deep Cleavage And Killer Abs As ‘A Woman With A Vision’ On Instagram

WWE bombshell Peyton Royce seems to be feeling bold, confident, and ready to announce it to the world via Instagram. The 26-year-old Australian native shared a photo that has quickly generated a lot of buzz on social media as it raised temperatures among her 1.3 million followers.

On Wednesday morning, the WWE star posted a stunning photo that comes from an older shoot that she’s featured on her Instagram page a few other times in the past. In this shot, Peyton is wearing a tight-fitting black faux-leather ensemble that hugs her enviable curves in all the right places.

Royce was standing with her hands on her hips as she gazed off in the distance. The super-short shorts had corset-tie detailing down the front that ended just below the WWE vixen’s navel and highlighted her curvy hips and slim waist. Based on the brands tagged by Royce in the post, Peyton is wearing the Marley shorts from Beginning Boutique and they suit her amazing physique beautifully.

The revealing top Peyton wore for this look barely covered just the basics as they barely contained her bountiful bosom. The Australian bombshell nearly spilled out of the tight, cropped piece from the brand Tiger Mist. Royce’s heavily-oiled, deep cleavage could not be missed and some might say she appeared to be risking the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction with this barely-there piece.

Royce’s brown locks were styled with a side part and in loose waves that cascaded down over her shoulders. Peyton chose a bold eyeshadow palette and a nude lip color that enhanced her already-gorgeous look for a killer overall vibe.

In her caption, Peyton wrote about transitioning from a girl with some dreams to a woman filled with vision. The caption certainly synced beautifully with the strong stance Royce demonstrated in the photo.

Royce’s 1.3 million followers clearly loved both the sentiment and pose shared in this new post. Within just a couple of hours, more than 51,000 people had liked this snap. In addition, more than 400 comments were added by Royce’s impressed followers.

Loading...

“You look like a Superhero in this pic. Outstanding,” noted one of Peyton’s fans.

“They should create a new word to describe how beautiful you are, because beautiful is not enough,” added another follower.

Those who follow Royce’s personal life know that life is good for her these days. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Peyton recently married All Elite Wrestling’s Shawn Spears. Fans were left wondering and buzzing about this initially, but rumors of their marriage were confirmed not long after the initial news started to swirl.

While this newly-shared photo of Peyton Royce may not be new, it looks like it was new to her fans and they weren’t shy about expressing their love for it. The WWE bombshell knows just what her followers like and she seemingly always aims to please.