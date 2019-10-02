Swedish Bombshell Zhara Nilsson Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini In Throwback Photos From Asian Getaway

Zhara Nilsson is not too happy about the cold weather that is starting to take over Stockholm. The Swedish bombshell told her legion of Instagram fans that she is not looking forward to the lower temperatures as she reminisce about warmer days spent on the beach. On Wednesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a triple update from a trip she took to Asia and she is sizzling hot in a tiny bikini that puts her fit physique on display.

The photos show the model in a swimming pool at the Conrad Koh Samui luxury hotel in Thailand, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. Nilsson is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a leopard print in shades of pink and black, which consists of a classic triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck. The suit’s small bras leave quite a bit of her cleavage exposed, while the angle of the camera helps to accentuate her buxom figure.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides and sit high on her hips. The thong cut of the model showcases her pert derriere, which is visible in the photo since she is posing with her back to the camera.

Nilsson is wearing her blonde hair pulled back in a tight ponytail that prevents her tresses from getting wet as she enjoys the swimming pool. All three photos show the blonde bombshell in the same location wearing the same bikini from varying distances as she strikes slightly different poses.

Nilsson is enjoying the pool while the beautiful turquoise ocean of the Southeast Asian country feature gorgeously in the background.

Since going live, the post — which Nilsson shared with her more than 1 million Instagram followers — had racked up upwards of 14,100 likes in just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in more than 160 comments to the photos, proving to be quite popular among her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Swedish stunner took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, while gushing over Nilsson’s beauty.

“Giirl look at you and that view,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a blue heart and a heart eyes emoji.

“What a perfect view,” said another.

“One of my favorite places on earth!” a third fan raved.