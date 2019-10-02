‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Shows Off Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Smoking Hot Bikini

Camille Kostek’s latest Instagram share is one of her hottest yet.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Kostek is one of the most well-known models on the planet and she’s also gained a ton of popularity for being linked to former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Kostek has posed for a number of high-profile spreads in her career, including Sports Illustrated. In the most recent video that was shared on her account, the model struts her stuff on a runway in the hottest way possible.

In the caption of the short clip, the beauty tells fans that she has some business meetings today and she’s ready to nail them all. The hot video starts off with Kostek walking down the runway in a barely-there bikini that features a triangle top, offering fans views of ample amounts of cleavage. The bottoms are just as sexy as the top and they tie on the sides, showing off the model’s toned and tanned legs as well as her fit derriere.

For the look, Kostek wears her long, blond locks down and curled while also wearing a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

The post has only been live on Kostek’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 23,000 views and 100-plus comments.

Most fans took to the post to let Camille know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others applauded her for being so confident.

“Gronk is a lucky lucky man that’s all I have to say,” one fan commented.

“CAMILLEEEEEE ALL HAIL THE QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE,” another Instagrammer gushed with heart and flame emoji.

“Camille you’re absolutely stunning,” another social media user wrote. “You’re such a great and beautiful person all around and that’s why we all love you. We are your biggest fan.”

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek got all dolled up for an event. In one of the hot snapshots, the model’s gorgeous figure was on display in a short red skirt and matching red cropped jacket. Kostek’s toned and tanned legs took center stage in the shot and she completed the look with a pair of high white pumps. That particular post racked up over 26,000 likes and well over 100-plus comments.

For those who want to stay up to date with all of Kostek’s photos, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.