Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Inter Milan Stream Live: Start Time, Massive UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Clash

With Lionel Messi back in the lineup, FC Barcelona will be fighting for their UEFA Champions League lives when they host a red-hot Inter Milan side.

Though five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi missed last weekend’s La Liga game for FC Barcelona with his second injury of the season, as The Inquisitr reports, the fact that Coach Ernesto Valverde has quickly put Messi back into the squad shows how seriously the five-time UEFA Champions League champions are taking Wednesday’s Group F match against a red-hot Inter Milan. A seemingly unthinkable loss at the Camp Nou would leave Barca with just one point after two matches in this season’s Champion League, but Inter come in with only one point of their own — but with a perfect 6-0 domestic record.

That unblemished mark leaves Inter as one of only two teams in Europe’s five major leagues without a loss or draw, along with English leaders Liverpool, and they will try to take that momentum to Catalonia in the match that will stream live on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the FC Barcelona Vs. Inter Milan Wednesday UEFA Champions League Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, October 2, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. in the same time zone as Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m,. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Blaugrana vs. Nerazzurri match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 3.

Inter and Barca have a significant history in the Champions League. Back in 2010, the Italian side then led by Manager Jose Mourinho shocked defending champions Barcelona in the semifinals with a 3-2 aggregate victory, going on to win their first and only European title of the Champions League era, as The Independent recounted.

As for Messi, he said in a pre-match press conference that the season has been an adjustment for him, but that he is reasonably satisfied with his performance when he’s been on the field, according to Newsweek.

“I feel like I’m improving every game, “Messi said. “I can do better but I just arrived. I work for the team and if I can score or assist, even better.”

Lionel Messi will return from injury for Wednesday’s match. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch the FC Barcelona Vs. Inter Milan UEFA Champions League group-stage Matchday 2 clash stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by WatchTNT. To log in to WatchTNT, however, requires login credentials from a cable TV or satellite provider.

Loading...

For those without login credentials, B/R Live will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the FC Barcelona Vs. Inter Milan showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an Internet streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TNT. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a weeklong period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Spain, Movistar+ will also stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. For an extensive list of streaming links to the above sources of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.