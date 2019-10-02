Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Stuns In Pink Bikini As She Takes Over Santorini

Ekaterina Zueva may had never been to Greece before, but the evidence shared on her Instagram feed suggests she will be coming back.

For several days now, the Russian fitness model has been enjoying sun-filled days in the Mediterranean country and the snippets she has been posting show she is having the time of her life, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Earlier this week, the brunette bombshell was it once again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that puts her insane physique in full evidence, and her legion of Instagram fans are dying over it.

In the photo, the model is seen sitting on a low whitewashed wall that gives away she is in Santorini, though this fact is confirmed by the geotag she included with her post that shows she is staying at the Athina Luxury Suites located on the famous Greek island. Zueva is rocking a pale pink two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck, putting her busty figure on display.

Zueva teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit slightly below her bellybutton, leaving her toned abs fully visible.

Zueva is sitting with one leg on the ground and the other up on the wall in front of her as she poses with her eyes closed in a meditative way. Her brunette tresses are swept over to one side and styled down in natural beach waves that cascade over her right shoulder. The model appears to be wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, while the rest of her makeup is more neutral. Zueva has her toe nails painted in a bright shade of green that contrasts with the baby pink of her bikini, creating a nice color blocking effect.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 23,500 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 130 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“I love the bikini,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a pink heart emoji.

“You look so pretty,” said another one.

“Gorgeous Babe,” a third user chimed in.