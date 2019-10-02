R. Kelly Would Flee To Dubai If He’s Released, Say Prosecutors As They Battle To Keep Singer Behind Bars

R. Kelly’s legal team has been fighting for months to get the disgraced singer out of prison until his hearing, but prosecutors say that they suspect Kelly will flee to the Middle East if he is set free.

According to The Blast, federal prosecutors in New York believe that Kelly “poses a serious risk of flight” and are asking that a judge deny his appeal to be released.

In the past, Kelly’s legal team has argued that the singer doesn’t pose a flight risk because he lacks the funding and has too much notoriety to get very far. Those appeals have been denied, so, as The Inquisitr previously reported, his legal team tried a new tactic. They argue that the conditions in the prison are too uncomfortable for the singer, particularly because the way that visitation is set up makes it hard for his two girlfriends to be able to visit him.

In the court documents, his legal team argues that he can only have one person on his visitation list at a time, and he can only switch after 90 days, so one of his lady friends is being left out. On top of that, his legal team argued, he has anxiety and a hernia that haven’t been treated properly while behind bars. If that isn’t enough to convince a judge, Kelly argued that he doesn’t have possession of his passport and he didn’t travel much when he did have it.

The prosecution isn’t buying it.

“While the defendant may not have traveled internationally in recent years, it is not true that he lacks the ability and desire to do so. Indeed, this year, after he had been released on bail in his current Cook County case, he sought to travel to Dubai with his two live-in girlfriends, each of whom took steps to accompany him by submitting applications to obtain their own passports,” the court documents read. “Indeed, his desire to travel abroad is likely even higher given his diminished stature here in the United States.”

Prosecutors went on to argue that Kelly is facing multiple charges in four different jurisdictions. If convicted, he could be facing a lot of time behind bars. That alone, they say, argues that he is a flight risk.

Not only that, but the New York team points out that Kelly has attempted to tamper with witnesses in the past during his 2012 case. The prosecutors also point out that while Kelly might not have a ton of liquid funding, he has plenty of money coming in from music royalties.