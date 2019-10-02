WWE News: CM Punk Actually Comments On A Possible Return To WWE

CM Punk returning to WWE would be one of the biggest wrestling stories in years.

The mere idea that CM Punk would ever return to professional wrestling at all is big enough, but to head back to WWE? After many bridges were said to have been burned, there have been plenty of rumors swirling around that this partnership could happen again. Lately, the reports have had Punk coming back to host WWE’s new weekly studio show and now, the former champion has actually commented on all the speculation.

With WWE partnering with FOX, there are a lot of big changes and new things coming about. One of them is a studio show called WWE Backstage which will be take place weekly and will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

As the new wrestling war begins between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, fans believed that there would be a bidding battle over Punk’s services. The Inquisitr recently reported that if Punk were to ever go back to wrestling at all, it would most likely be with WWE as that is where he could make the most money.

CM Punk has a lot of other things going on in his life and that includes a new movie called Girl on the Third Floor. He recently appeared on “The Kevin & Bean Show” to promote the film, and as expected, he was asked a ton of questions about wrestling and WWE.

Wrestling Inc. captured most of the highlights of the interview where Punk was first asked if he would appear on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. He joked about it and asked when it was taking place, but he didn’t really touch much more on the subject.

WWE Backstage is set to make its TV debut on November 5, 2019, and Punk recently tried out for a spot on the show. When asked about the possibility that he would end up hosting or appearing on that show, he joked around and downplayed all the rumors.

“You mean to tell me you’d watch a show where I talk about wrestling? I think people have… it’s taken on a life of its own.”

He begged people not to be mad at him if nothing ever came about from all of these rumors, but he still never confirmed nor denied them. CM Punk is one of those stars who are going to draw a lot of attention whether he’s actually wrestling or not. If WWE wanted to bring him in, it would likely only take the right amount of money and a good contract. Now, fans can only wait and see if anything does actually happen.