Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Lies On Her Stomach In Sizzling New Swimsuit Snap

Though Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore might have been feeling “chill” in her latest Instagram post, it’s likely that the pulses of her fans were quite the opposite after she posted a sultry photo of herself sunning in a teeny swimsuit.

The brunette bombshell has created an immense Instagram following over the past four years, after posting her first photo in 2015. Her follower count now tallies at around 550,000 followers, and that number only keeps growing.

Her social media fame has also helped her earn numerous modeling contracts with brands such as Oh Polly Swimwear and Lounge Underwear.

Her latest Instagram post shows one more victory as it tagged a new company called Gooseberry, a self described “chic” lingerie and swimwear company. The swimsuit that she poses in appears to be the “So Chic” one piece in the shade of blue lagoon. It retails for $99.

Tarsha is certainly a great model for the swimsuit, as she absolutely sizzles while wearing the ensemble. In the picture, she is lying down on her stomach on large lounge seating. In addition to a number of plush grey pillows, there are also a number of green plants, as well as some balconies, behind her.

The swimsuit features a low back so that most of Tarsha’s tanned torso is on display. However, most attention is commanded by her pert posterior, which is showcased thanks to the thong-cut of the swimsuit.

To complete the look, Tarsha wore her hair in classic waves as she relaxed in the sun.

The picture earned more than 19,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“So beautiful babe,” one fan wrote, adding four hearts to the compliment.

“You are absolutely astonishing,” gushed another, clearly overwhelmed by her beauty.

“Booty goals,” added a third.

The brunette beauty has recently departed down under for Los Angeles, California. It is not known if she is there for business or pleasure, but she has been posting a number of fun shots from the City of Angels, like a metallic bikini previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

In addition to traveling and maintaining her social media presence, Tarsha also runs a successful YouTube channel with more than 62,000 subscribers. Some of the videos feature “hauls,” i.e. shopping trips that Tarsha has taken.

Others feature clips about her life, like on her travels. And a final category is a number of DIYs from the brunette stunner, like how to do her long trendy curled hairstyle.

It is quite a résumé for the stunner, who is still only 19 years of age.