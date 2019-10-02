‘Miss Bikini Fitness 2019’ Rebecca Bowen Rocks The Tiniest Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots

“Miss Bikini Fitness 2019” Rebecca Bowen is showing off her toned figure in her latest social media snap. The model is showing off her love of big trucks in the Instagram update, as well as her toned figure and her fans couldn’t get enough of the racy post.

In the sexy snapshot, Rebecca, or “Country Barbie” as she likes to be called online, is seen sporting a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes. The bikini queen flaunted her long, lean legs in the tiny denim shorts, which she paired with a long-sleeved crop top that showcased her tiny waist and rock hard abs.

Bowen accessorized her country look with a pair of cowboy boots and a matching cowboy hat as she climbed up onto the tire of a huge Chevy truck.

Rebecca had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders as she stared off into the distance with tons of green foliage in the background.

The pageant winner also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Of course, Rebecca’s followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and took to the comment section to gush over the model.

“Breathtaking like always,” one follower commented.

“Too cute,” another admirer wrote.

“Looking good,” a third comment read.

“Cool truck and gorgeous girl,” another fan stated.

Rebecca was named “Miss Bikini Fitness” this year alongside the “Miss Bikini” crown winner, Natalie Romano, and “Miss Bikini Model 2019” Dare Taylor.

The Miss Bikini US pageant recently shared a sultry photo of Bowen rocking a pink and black two-piece, and revealed to their followers that women 30 and older are also permitted to compete in the fitness division of the pageant.

“Did you know our fitness division is open to ladies age 30 and over? If you or someone you know is interested in our fitness division, check out the MissBikinius.com website!” the caption of the snap read.

Meanwhile, Rebecca also recently competed in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition, where she opened up a bit about her self in her bio.

“Mom of two girls, cheer coach, and an aspiring personal trainer. Life is full of struggles but through fitness I find my strength!” she stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Rebecca Bowen’s bikini shots and fitness tips by following the model on her Instagram account.