Sara Underwood Is A Smokeshow In Nude-Colored Bra & Matching Leggings In Double-Photo Update

Sara Underwood is one of the hottest models on the planet, and she has proven so time and time again.

The blond bombshell has a huge following on social media, and she’s not afraid to show off the figure that made her famous in a wide-range of hot shots. The model boasts a fanbase of over 9 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she shares, her fans go absolutely wild. In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her loyal fans, Underwood once again sizzles in another NSFW outfit.

In the first photo in the series of two, the model tags herself in the Olympic Mountains. Underwood looks just as good as the gorgeous scenery as she rocks a backward white cap and wears her long, blond locks pulled back and flowing in the wind. The model appears to be wearing a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss, and she looks nothing short of perfect.

Underwood puts her well-known figure on display in the shot while clad in a nude-colored bra that ties at the bottom. Sara shows off a decent amount of cleavage to fans in the photo while also flaunting her killer abs. The bombshell completes her look with a pair of matching, nude-colored bottoms that fit her like a glove.

In the second image in the pair, Sara poses on a rock that overlooks the mountains while clad in the same sexy outfit. The post has only been live on her account for a few minutes, but it’s already earning her a lot of attention with over 5,000 likes and well over 40 comments. Most people took to the photo to let Underwood know that she looks stunning while countless others gushed over her sexy outfit.

“Truly stunning. Wow, Love all the natural curves,” one follower wrote.

“Wow what an amazing view, get all the hiking you can, winter coming early,” another chimed in.

“Absolutely beautiful Doll,” one more fan raved.

Nude definitely seems to be Underwood’s choice of color as of late. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Underwood sizzled in another series of stunning outdoor shots while posing in a tiny nude-colored bodysuit and a pair of high-waisted jeans. In the caption of the image, she once again credited retailer Fashion Nova for the look and that post amassed over 104,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Sara by giving her a follow on Instagram.