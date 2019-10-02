Bahamian ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Chase Carter Flaunts Killer Curves In White Bikini On The Beach

Chase Carter is a total beach babe in her most recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, the Bahamian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself enjoying the beach in her native country as she flaunts her model figure in a tiny white bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Carter — who was featured on the November/December 2018 issue of Maxim — is seen with her back to the camera as she stands with her legs in the turquoise waters of Nassau, as she indicated via her caption. The blonde bombshell is wearing a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of classic triangle top with double spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, attaching to an equally double strap in the back.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit up high on her lower back, while its thong cut puts her derriere fully on display as she stands with her back to the viewer. She is posing with her legs together as she looks over her left shoulder at the camera. Her golden wet hair is down and blowing over her face, partially covering her eyes in the photo, though it is still clear that she is smiling slightly.

Since going live, the post — which Carter shared with her 440,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,000 likes in about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 30 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for the model.

“Gorgeous!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart, a smiley blowing a heart kiss and a peach emoji.

“[N]ice pick,” said another one, adding a fire emoji after the words.

“Love it so much,” a third fan chimed in, illustrating the message with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

In the accompanying interview with Maxim, Carter admitted that — despite having grown up in the Bahamas — she never doesn’t remember going to the beach until she moved to the United States to pursue a career in modeling.

“It’s so funny. I don’t recall going to the beach until I moved to New York,” she told Maxim. “I don’t think I was ever a beach girl, but I’ve turned into one.”