Cara Delevingne Shares Sexy Snaps Of Girlfriend Ashley Benson On Instagram

Cara named Ashley her woman crush Wednesday in her latest Instagram post.

Cara Delevingne can’t seem to help gush about her gorgeous girlfriend, Ashley Benson. The model shared a series of sexy snaps of the Pretty Little Liars star on Instagram, reported Heavy. In the caption, Cara revealed that Ashley was her woman crush Wednesday.

The artistic photos show Ashley modeling different pairs of Privé Revaux sunglasses. The beautiful blonde looked stunning in a white tank top and fuzzy black coat. Ashley flaunted her taunt midsection in the casual outfit. The actress’s delicate tattoo of Cara’s initials on her ribcage was also on full display. She styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves, giving the look added sex appeal. Her subtle makeup, that included peach lipstick and bronze eyeshadow, enhanced her naturally gorgeous features.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it has already racked up more than 540,000 likes.

Cara’s followers also flooded the comments section with compliments for her lovely lady.

“She’s freakin stunning,” praised a fan.

“[That’s] so cute. Ashley is so pretty,” added a commenter.

“Sooooo hot,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding both heart emoji and fire emoji to the comment.

Others commented that they adored the couple’s relationship.

“I LOVE THAT COUPLE. YOU ARE PERFECT,” wrote a follower.

“Best couple ever,” said another.

The couple appears to be more in love than ever. In September, the beautiful blondes made headlines after packing on the PDA during the U.S. Open. The paparazzi snapped photos of the lovebirds cuddling and kissing.

In September, Cara spoke to Net-A-Porter about her relationship with Ashley. The couple met on the set of the 2018 film Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss. Cara revealed that she never had a partner as kind and understanding as Ashley.

“I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you,'” said the Paper Towns actress.

During the interview, the model also opened up about her fluid sexuality.

“I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like, ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’ I change every day,” explained the 27-year-old.

To see more of Cara, be sure to check out Carnival Row on Amazon Prime. Ashley will also be starring in the upcoming movie The Birthday Cake, set to be released in 2020.