‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Barbara Palvin Smolders In Cleavage-Baring Black Bra On Instagram

Barbara Palvin likely dropped several jaws among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she uploaded a photo of herself in which she appears to be wearing nothing but a black bra. In the picture, the Hungarian bombshell captivates the viewer with a smoldering stare that seems to have entranced several of the fans who commented on the photo.

One fan was very effusive with their praise.

“So beautiful and stunningly gorgeous young fox golden lady,” they wrote. “Those eyes are so amazingly charming and alluring. Amazing portrait shoot.”

Another commenter compared her to a work of art.

“Barbara Palvin proves that God is truly a good artist.”

Others were more succinct with their commentary.

“You are very beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I’m addicted,” another commented before adding a heart emoji to their message.

This isn’t the first time that the 25-year-old model has shown off a bra on Instagram either. As The Inquisitr reported a couple of weeks ago, she popped up on Victoria’s Secrets official page wearing one in a plaid pattern. The photo currently has over 140,000 likes on Instagram and close to 500 comments. Even though the photo wasn’t posted on her personal page, the comments are just as enthusiastic.

Given the successes, Barabara Palvin has had in her career thus far and the attention she commands, it’s easy to wonder how she maintains her modelesque figure. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the model revealed that she tries to find a balance between working out often and loving pizza.

“I’m in a really good relationship with food,” she said. “I eat really healthy most of the time, which makes me feel my best. If I feel like having a slice of pizza or cake, I have it. It’s all about balance and intuitive eating for me. Longterm health is the way to go!”

As for exercise, she disclosed that she enjoys doing squats, lunges and hip extensions to tone her legs. For abs, she’s a fan of the basic sit-up. But she shared that she also does planks and dumbbell side bends to work this area of her body.

Bicep curls, side raises, overhead extensions and two-arm kettlebell swings are her exercises of choice to “lean out” her arms.

“I try to work on my push-ups as well,” she added.

Besides her modeling work and sizzling photos on Instagram, Barbara Palvin has also gotten media attention thanks to her relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse. Dylan is a twin brother to Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse and is best known for playing Zack Martin on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He also reprised the role in the series’s spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck.

According to a relationship timeline published by Insider, Barbara and Dylan have been dating since summer 2018. It appears that they’re still madly in love with each other based on this photo below which she posted to celebrate his birthday. The post currently has over 2 million likes and close to 5,000 comments.