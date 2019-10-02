Alexis Ren Sizzles In Black Bikini As Some Fans Speculate On Rumored New Boyfriend, Noah Centineo

Alexis Ren has shared a couple of new Instagram updates in the past couple of days, all while rumors of a potential new relationship with Noah Centineo heat up. The rumors, as reported by Cosmopolitan, suggest that the model and Noah have been together for potentially three months already.

With that being said, Ren’s newest update was comprised of two photos, the first which was a close-up of her face. It showed her tilting her head back against a light-colored wall, as she closed her eyes. She wore her hair in a high, messy bun and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup only.

The second photo showed Alexis from further away, as she looked over her right shoulder at the camera. This shot revealed that she was wearing a black bikini top, which hugged her curves. She gave a smoldering look with her lips pursed.

This update has been liked over 171,000 times. There were plenty of comments about Alexis’ good looks, while there were many people who referred to her captions.

“Lost in your look,” said a fan.

“Same, about you,” said another fan.

“Wonder what goes on in that beautiful head of yours,” said a follower.

“Over thinking about Noah I guess,” said another follower.

And that wasn’t the only message about Noah, as others had seemingly gotten wind of the rumors.

“Are you dating Noah?” asked a fan.

It would seem that Alexis is getting close to, if she’s planning on, sharing her boyfriend’s identity with her fans. This is because on September 23, she shared a photo of someone cradling her face. The update also included a screenshot of a conversation between herself and her lover. The model disabled the comments section, however.

For now, fans can wait and hope for updates on Ren’s new boyfriend.

In the meantime, the model is keeping her fans entertained with new photos. This included her second most recent post, which showed Ren rocking a denim outfit.

Alexis wore a black crop tank underneath a cropped jean jacket, which meant that her toned midriff was visible. She paired this with jeans, which she accessorized with a green belt with a silver buckle.

In the first photo, Ren faced the camera while placing her hands on her hips. In the second photo, she turned around and showed off her derriere, as she gave a sultry look over her left shoulder.

There was no geotag, but she was spotted outdoors with large hills behind her with rock formations.

This update received over 507,000 likes.