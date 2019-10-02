WWE News: Huge Episode Of ‘NXT’ Planned For Tonight – Tag Title Match, NXT Championship On The Line

"NXT" is putting a lot out there to go up against the first episode from AEW.

For those who may be completely in the dark, Wednesday night is going to be absolutely huge for professional wrestling. As reported by The Inquisitr, the first-ever episode of AEW: Dynamite will take place, and WWE is going to compete against it head-to-head. NXT has been on the air for two weeks now, but this will be the first time they are going a full two hours on USA Network, and a huge show is planned.

For the first two weeks it was on television, NXT was only one hour, before moving to the WWE Network for the second. That move was done due to the final two episodes of Suits needing to air, but the series is now over, and some big things are planned as WWE wants to put their best foot forward on Wednesday evening.

Matt Riddle to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole

Last week, Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain in a Street Fight to earn this title shot, but he may not get it tonight. As reported by The Inquisitr, Adam Cole is suffering through a real injury and the match may end up being put on hold for a while.

Can Candice LeRae dethrone Shayna Baszler?

While LeRae has proven herself and won a huge Fatal 5-Way Match to earn this title shot, she has her work cut out for her. Baszler has shown that she will not give up her title easily and anyone wanting to take it will have to bring everything they have in them.

Street Profits to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era has almost all of the gold in NXT and they aren’t looking to give up any of the titles soon. That is not going to be easy to do, though, as the Street Profits are bringing their street smarts and incredible talent into the ring with them on Wednesday night.

WWE

Loading...

Johnny Gargano goes one-on-one with Shane Thorne

Shane Thorne has a huge chip on his shoulder since being left out of the NXT Breakout Tournament. If he’s going to continue to try and make a name for himself, he could take it very far by defeating one of the best in the entire yellow and black brand. That will be a true test, though, as Johnny “NXT For Life” Gargano is never one to sell short.

The Velveteen Dream Experience comes to USA Network

The Velveteen Dream hasn’t been seen since losing the NXT North American Title a couple of weeks ago, but he’s coming back. On Wednesday night, he has promised that something big is coming and he’s planning on bringing about some redemption.