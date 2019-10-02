Aussie Bombshell Olivia Mathers Rocks Impossibly Tiny White Bikini And Floppy Hat: ‘Living My Best Life’

Olivia Mathers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, October 2, the Australian bombshell brought some serious heat to her Instagram page with a sizzling new post that and proved impossible to ignore. The upload contained both a photo and a video of the 22-year-old enjoying a luxurious stay at the Amare Beach Hotel Ibiza in Spain. Olivia appeared to be spending a day by the pool or, rather, was dressed for one in the tiniest bikini imaginable that left very little to the imagination.

The blonde beauty laid across a plush lounge chair underneath the shade of a large umbrella to pose for the camera and show off her flawless physique in the skimpy ensemble. Her swimwear look, she noted, was from the Australian-based brand Alt Swim, and did way more showing than covering up of the babe and her perfectly bronzed skin.

Olivia’s two-piece swimsuit consisted of a minuscule bandeau-style bikini top that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage burst out over top of the number that also left plenty of underboob well within eyesight, and had a delicate copper ring right in the middle of her bosom to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her NSFW display. The barely-there piece had an outrageous high-cut design that left the babe’s toned legs and famous curves hanging out for her 557,000 followers to admire. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs, though the area hardly needed any help earning recognition.

To accessorize her ensemble, the Instagram model added a floppy white hat give her some relief from the sun. A swipe to the next slide of her post contained a short video clip of her expertly pouring the mug of beer she held in her hands before flashing a huge smile to the camera, truly exemplifying that she was “living [her] best life.” Olivia wore her blonde hair down in beachy waves, and went makeup free to show off her striking natural beauty.

Fans went wild for the Aussie beauty’s latest social media upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 18,000 likes within just nine hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so perfect babe,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was a “beauty with a fantastic body.”

“Yup, perfection. Girl and beer, what else do you need?” commented a third.

Olivia often dazzles her fans with glimpse of her incredible body. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her showing off her famous curves again in a set of sheer black lingerie — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.