Carmen Electra Washing A Car In Daisy Dukes, Heels & A Cowboy Hat Leaves Fans Demanding More

Carmen Electra’s recent Instagram post seems to have her fans wanting more of her. The Baywatch veteran took to social media less than a week ago with a still image of herself rocking a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes as she posed by a car in high heels, although the snap reported by The Inquisitr seems to have returned in video form. Carmen has delivered a follow-up to the photo, with the famous blonde seen putting her car-washing skills to good use with fans able to watch her at it. Of course, a cowboy hat always adds atmosphere.

The video showed Carmen getting straight to business with a soapy sponge and bucket as she washed a vehicle. There was some pretty suggestive posing going on with Carmen seen stretching her legs behind her and shimmying her rear against the vehicle, although fans would likely argue that the provocative poses were tongue-in-cheek. Text also appeared across the video as an ad for beef jerky. Carmen spent most of her time washing the car, although she did seem to be having fun with the bucket and sponge — the model and actress was seen squeezing the suds all over herself.

It looks like the video has been noticed. Carmen’s killer post had racked up over 29,000 views in the space of 14 hours, with the star’s dedicated fans definitely up to leave some comments. From the looks of it, Carmen’s viewers wanted her to come right over to their places to repeat the action on their own vehicles. Yes, the star’s fans were demanding more.

“You can wash my car,” one fan wrote.

“U can wash my car anytime” seemed to echo the thought, with the fan adding an alien emoji.

“Carmen can u wash my car?!!!!” a fan asked.

It also appeared that some followers had watched the video carefully – one user seemed to think that Carmen could have done a little better.

“Great job, but don’t forget the tires….” they wrote, possibly suggesting that the model try it all over again.

“I would pay you to do that to my car for an hour” was another comment.

Plenty more comments were left with fans inviting Carmen over, although the remarks were lighthearted and not overly suggestive. Emoji responses were also left by many fans.

Carmen may not feel like the world’s most relevant face anymore, but she is followed by some of the world’s most famous people. Superstar singer Demi Lovato follows Carmen’s Instagram, as do rapper Chanel West Coast, plus close friend to Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony.