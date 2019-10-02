Heidi Klum Looks Like A Snack In Fishnets & Leather Boots While Getting Dolled Up

Heidi Klum is a total smokeshow in her latest Instagram update. The supermodel looked stunning as she showed off her killer legs in a racy little ensemble for her over 6.7 million followers to enjoy.

On Wednesday, Heidi heated up social media with a brand new photo of herself sporting a tiny little romper with black fishnet tights underneath. The ensemble was a huge hit among Klum’s admirers, and showcased her toned arms, lean legs, and tiny waist in the process.

Heidi rocked a minimal makeup look in the snap as she was sitting in the makeup chair getting her glam done. Her long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which were were being treated by a hairstylist. Klum smiled for the camera while accessorizing the look with some rings on her fingers, a gold cuff bracelet, and some racy black leather knee-high boots.

Off to the side of Heidi her lunch can be seen, which appears to be a salad, some water, and her daily vitamins. Meanwhile, the model’s fans couldn’t help but gush over her in the snap, flocking to the comment section of the post to share their appreciation.

“Beautiful smile,” one of Klum’s followers wrote.

“Wow nice legs,” another Instagram user stated.

“You look fabulous,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous,” another fan agreed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heidi also stunned fans with her killer legs earlier this week when she attended the premiere of Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil premiere with her new husband, Tom Kaulitz, in tow.

Klum’s dress fell well above her knee and flaunted her long stems. It also boasted a strapless sweetheart neckline that left little to the imagination and exposed her chest.

Heidi and Tom recently wed in Italy, and Klum has been gushing over the experience ever since, even telling Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t want to come home following the ceremony.

“It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn’t want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful. After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn’t want to come home,” Heidi stated of her wedding and honeymoon.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Heidi Klum’s racy looks by following the model on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.