‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Rocks Tiny Black Bikini In Post About Her Insecurities

Robin Holzken wants to address a question she gets asked quite often by her Instagram fans: insecurities. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share an inspirational caption about how she has learned that what she thinks makes her “ugly” is what makes her “stand out,” in an effort to inspire her followers.

The Dutch beauty paired her lengthy message with a double photo of herself in a black bikini that highlights her perfect figure. The post shows two black-and-white photos side by side in which Holzken dons a black bikini top in a classic triangle cut with thin straps that go over her shoulders, while its neckline dips into her chest, showcasing her cleavage.

In the left photo, Holzken is frowning her face slightly, as if she were talking when the photo was captured. In the photo on the right, she is shooting a bright, genuine smile at the camera.

Holzken is wearing her brunette tresses slicked back and down in natural wet strands that suggest the model has been swimming just before having these shots taken. While the model didn’t indicate the location of the photos, a little bit of ocean can be seen on the horizon behind her.

Since going live, the post — which Holzken shared with her 368,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than nearly 10,000 likes in under a day of being up, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 90 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise to thank her for her powerful message, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“The day that I needed it the most… Thank you for inspiring once more!” one user chimed in, trailing the message with a pink heart emoji.

“I look up to you. your so so so pretty and u actually make me have confidence in myself. I love you. xo,” said another fan.

“Needed to hear these words. [red heart emoji] A beautiful reminder. Thank you for using your platform to promote such positivity!” a third fan added, including a praying hands emoji after the message.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has previously pointed out, Holzken returned for her second year with the magazine. Earlier this year, she jetted off to Kenya to shoot her latest spread for the issue that came out in early May.