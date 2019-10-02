Ashley Graham Sizzles In Pre-Pregnancy Lingerie Photo On Instagram

Ashley Graham reminisced about her pre-pregnancy body in a smoldering throwback post on Instagram on Wednesday in which she’s rocking lingerie. In the photo, Ashley, arguably the most famous plus-sized fashion model in the world, is looking off into the distance as she wears a black lacy bra and panty set with a sheer matching robe.

In the caption, she reveals that the undergarments are from Addition Elle, a fashion brand that designs clothing for plus-sized women. Ashley has on pieces from her collaboration with the brand. The bra is called the “Micro Jersey Demi Cup Diva Bra with Lace” which retails for $65 on the company’s website. The matching undies cost $9.

Since it’s a throwback photo, there’s one noticeable feature missing from it, Ashley’s baby bump. She makes a joke about that in the caption.

“Thinking about when my boobs poked out further than my belly,” she quipped.

In the comments, fans reassured the model that she hasn’t lost any of the beauty that she had before she became pregnant.

“Beautiful then and now!” one fan wrote.

“Still sexy AF belly sticking out and all,” another added.

A third fan told her that all the changes to her body will be worth it.

“The lil babe will be worth it in the end!!!” they wrote.

She may have posted a throwback photo today but Ashley Graham has been showing off her baby bell a lot on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently flaunted it in a photo wears she’s wearing some eye-grabbing red satin lingerie. That post also promoted Addition Elle and currently has over 400,000 likes with more than 1200 comments. She also exposed her bump in a recent photo of herself at a resort in Rhode Island. Her caption on that post revealed that she was there to visit some of her in-laws.

Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy in August in both a hilarious and heartwarming video with her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin. In the beginning, they appear to be arguing over the position of the camera but when it zooms out we see his hand over her belly and the revelation that she’s pregnant with their first child. The announcement post received lots of love from their fans and has racked up over 6 million views since she posted in over a month ago.

It appears that Ashley hasn’t shared any other details about the pregnancy like her due date and the sex of the baby. But all of that information will likely be released as time goes on.