Amber Guyger’s Racist Texts Revealed In Court As Fired Police Officer Faces Sentencing After Guilty Conviction

On Tuesday, former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the trial regarding last year’s death of Botham Jean. Now her case enters the sentencing phase, and a number of her previous texts have been presented by the prosecution as they argue for a maximum sentence.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murder for the death of Botham Jean. This Dallas, Texas case had made headlines across the nation after the off-duty police officer entered Jean’s apartment, reportedly thinking it was her own, and shot him.

CNN shares details about the text messages of Guyger’s that the prosecution introduced during Wednesday’s sentencing phase. Amber’s defense team objected to this move, arguing that these texts could prejudice the jury and that they weren’t relevant to the case.

Despite the objection coming from Guyger’s defense team, the judge allowed the prosecution to present the numerous text messages and social media posts.

Guyger, who is white, testified that her actions the night that she killed Jean were not about racism, but about fear. As The Washington Post notes, Guyger said that she was afraid that she was going to be harmed by Jean, who was black, as she saw his figure in his apartment.

#Breaking mug shot and statement from Texas Rangers on arrest and manslaughter warrant for DPD Officer Amber Guyger in shooting death of #BothamShemJean pic.twitter.com/8scmQpjsfo — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) September 10, 2018

Now, it seems the prosecution is aiming to show the jury that the fired police officer had underlying racist opinions that may have influenced her decisions that night.

In one of Guyger’s texts, a friend noted she had a dog that Amber might want, but she said the German Shepherd “may be racist.” In response, Amber said that it was okay because she was the same.

#BREAKING Amber Guyger’s mug shot from the Dallas County Jail where she was booked moments ago after being convicted of murder this morning for the shooting death of Botham Jean pic.twitter.com/rHWD5vRsVg — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 1, 2019

Other texts showed Guyger making jokes about Martin Luther King Jr.’s death and writing about black officers in a disparaging tone.

“D*mn I was at this area with 5 different black officers!!! Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows.”

People magazine details that the prosecution also shared violent social media posts Guyger had made at various points before the incident.

Loading...

“I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral,” detailed one of her posts.

“People are so ungrateful. No one ever thanks me for having the patience not to kill them,” stated another post of Guyger’s that featured a cartoon character.

Amber Guyger is facing a sentence of five to 99 years after being convicted for murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.