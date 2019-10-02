‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Vinny Guadagnino & Pauly D Set To Star In New MTV Vegas-Based Series

Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio are set to star in a new Vegas-based reality show for MTV, tentatively titled DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party.

People Magazine reported that the show will follow the two pals “as they take over Las Vegas and give their friends a shot at the Vegas life.”

“Between Pauly D’s successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip, the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous Sin City,” continued the pitch for the series.

People Magazine also reported that Vinny had previously spoken about the possibility of reuniting with Pauly on a separate project from the Jersey Shore franchise, but did not allude to what that particular project would be.

“We are talking about cooking something up in that realm of Double Shot at Love, but not particularly a dating show,” said Vinny as reported by the publication.

The Inquisitr recently interviewed Vinny and he remarked that life is certainly different than when the group first came together in 2009 to film the original incarnation of Jersey Shore for MTV.

“We don’t live in a house anymore. It is now more about our individual lives mixed in with us getting together. That’s why you’re seeing those more serious moments. If we were just living in a house and partying you wouldn’t see Mike’s sentencing, or his wedding, or all the things that are on TV right now,” he relayed to us during a book signing in Staten Island, New York.

Vinny also revealed that he is thankful for his surprise reality show success, noting that through his work on the show, he has experienced many personal milestones, recalling in particular when the show took the cast to Italy in Season 3 of the series and the group visited his family in Sicily for the first time, and he was introduced to many of the extended members of his clan whom he had never met before.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation follows cast members Vinny, Pauly, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick as they live their lives together and separately, giving viewers an inside look at their relationships and personal issues. This season featured Mike’s wedding to wife Lauren, his trial and incarceration, Jenni’s divorce, Ronnie’s relationship issues with baby mama Jen Harley, Deena’s birth and delivery of her son and Snooki’s pregnancy.

Vinny and Pauly last starred together in the MTV series A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, which aired earlier this year on the network. The two also star in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, currently airing Thursdays on MTV.