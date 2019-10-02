Australian Model Natasha Oakley Shows Off Incredible Body In Kiwi Green Bikini For New Video

Natasha Oakley has been busy this week promoting the release of her latest swimsuit collection. On Monday, September 30, the Australian stunner and her business partner and fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman released the new Resort Collection for their swimsuit brand Monday Swimwear, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

Since then, Oakley has been stunning her millions of Instagram fans with snaps of herself wearing the new items from the collection, showing off her flawless bikini bod along the way. On Wednesday, October 2, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video in which she rocks a tiny bikini as she moves around, showcasing not just the swimsuit from Monday Swimwear’s latest drop, but also her killer curves.

The clip begins with Oakley facing the camera. She is wearing a kiwi green two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top thin straps that tie up behind her neck, putting her buxom figure fully on display. Oakley teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides, sitting higher on her hips and lower at the front. The completed her look with a matching green coverall, which she is wearing off her shoulders.

In the video, Oakley ditches her coverall as she turns around to showcase the back of her swimsuit. As she does so, the viewer can see that her bikini bottoms boast a thong-cut style that helps accentuate the booty. At the end of the short clip when she is turned around, Oakley looks over her right shoulder and shoots a coquettish smile at the camera.

Oakley is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural beach waves that cascade over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Oakley shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 109,000 times, garnering nearly 22,000 likes in under a day of being up, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 240 comments to the video. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Australian swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise the new collection and gush over Oakley’s beauty.

“Literally dead! Can’t wait for mine to arrive,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a black heart emoji.

“This colour I can’t,” said another fan, following the words with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Unreal,” wrote a third fan.