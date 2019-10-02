Katharine McPhee Rocks Tiny Bikini In Surprise Instagram Post & Fans Have A Lot Of Opinions

Katharine McPhee wowed her social media followers this week when a rare bikini photo of the actress and singer popped up on her account, and her followers had a lot of opinions about the snap, which she claimed was a surprise to even her, per The Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Katharine told her Instagram followers in the caption of the post that her husband, David Foster, had posted the sexy photo of her in a tiny bikini without her knowing about it. However, she claimed that she wasn’t mad about the posting.

In the photo, McPhee donned a strapless black bikini with pink and green floral designs. The bandeau top tied in front and flaunted Katharine’s ample cleavage and toned arms. The bottoms boasted fringe on the sides and were cut high on the hip in order to show off the former American Idol contestant’s curvy hips, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

Katharine had her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head as she snapped the bathroom mirror selfie. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

While some fans called out Katharine for posting the photo herself and not owning up to it, others gushed over the picture.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the racy bikini post.

“Wow. Sexy,” another Instagram user stated.

“Hot mama,” a third comment read.

“Beauty,” another admirer said.

Meanwhile, it seems that fans may possibly get more surprise photos thanks to David, as he and his new wife are set to hit the road together for a tour in 2020, People Magazine reports.

Of course, she may have to be credited as Katherine Foster after officially changing her name on social media, and legally following the couple’s wedding.

“I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name,” Katharine recently told Entertainment Tonight about taking David’s last name.

As far as their marriage, which includes a more than 30-year age gap, McPhee says it’s wonderful.

“There’s no arguing, no drama. It’s just easy, that’s how it should be,” she says.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Katharine McPhee and her bikini body by following the singer on her Instagram account.