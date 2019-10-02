Bulgarian Bombshell Yanita Yancheva Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini, Gushes About Her Beau Tavi Castro

The fitness model shared a sweet snap of her and her man.

Yanita Yancheva has made a name for herself by flaunting her fit physique on social media. The Bulgarian bombshell continually updates her 1.5 million Instagram followers with sexy snaps. Just yesterday, the beauty drove fans wild with a photo of herself in skintight workout gear.

In her latest Instagram post, however, Yanita Yancheva showed off both her unbelievable body and her love for her partner, Tavi Castro.

In the photo, the fit couple looked like they absolutely adored each other. A grinning Tavi is seen laying down on outdoor furniture, with Yanita sitting on his lap. The Instagram influencer affectionately cupped her beau’s chin with her hand.

The beauty stunned in her all white ensemble. Her toned abs, sculpted arms, and ample cleavage were on full display in her revealing white bikini and sheer white pants. The fitness model accessorised the look with a delicate silver body chain. She styled her icy blond hair in beachy waves and opted to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

Tavi sported a white tank top and a pair of black shorts.

In the caption, Yanita gushed about her man and the love that they share.

Fans were floored by the sweet snap.

“You are [an] amazing couple you’re made for each other,” wrote a follower.

“True love,” said another.

“Best people ever,” praised a different commenter.

“You two are so adorable,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The precious post has racked up more than 19,000 likes.

Earlier today, Tavi shared a similar post on his Instagram account. In the photo, the couple, wearing matching fedoras, posed together in an infinity pool overlooking a gorgeous body of water. Yanita, wearing a skimpy black bikini, wrapped her legs around her beloved’s waist. The couple gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

“Since day one [it’s] been a struggle to sleep… Because you have made my reality… better than my dream @yanitayancheva #love #soulmates #teampanda,” read the caption.

The Instagram model quickly responded to Tavi’s heartfelt message in the comments section.

“I love you!!!!!” wrote Yanita, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

The couple, who enjoy working out together, appears to be in it for the long haul. As fans are well aware, Yanita and Tavi already have a two-year-old child named Avia.

The couple seems to be setting up their daughter for social media stardom. Avia’s Instagram account already has 32 thousand followers.

To see more of Yanita, be sure to check out her Instagram account.