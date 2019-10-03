Here Are Gwen Stefani’s 10 Best Fashion Moments In Honor Of Her 50th Birthday

Today, October 3, is Gwen Stefani’s birthday. The “Hollaback Girl” entertainer has had a career spanning over 25 years and continues to make a huge impact on pop culture. From starting out as the lead singer of No Doubt to embarking on a huge solo career, Gwen has stayed relevant over the years. Aside from singing and performing, she is also known for her incredible fashion looks which have been well documented over the years.

In honor of her 50th birthday, here are Stefani’s 10 finest fashion looks that can be found on her Instagram account:

Superhero Gwen

When Gwen visited Westfield in London, U.K., she promoted her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. On the red carpet, Gwen proved that not only can she be a fashion icon but also a superhero at the same time. She wore a long black cape with different colored stars on it paired with thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, black shorts, a T-shirt with a giant star in the middle, and a leather belt to add that finishing touch.

A Blue Fantasy

Last week, Stefani attended the Fondation Prince Albert II and wowed in a blue ensemble. The “Early Winter” songstress looked a complete dream in a light blue gown that fell to the floor. Her legs were on full display as she posed with her hand on her hip. Gwen sported her hair down and kept it straight. She wore red lipstick which is a signature look on the blond.

Lady In Red

It seems Gwen can rock any color. The “4 In The Morning” hitmaker wore a feathery red garment in 2016 which was pretty sheer. She opted for slightly curly hair and looked reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

Leopard Gwen

This throwback sees Snoop Dogg posed with the No Doubt rocker. The rapper owned a white suit while Stefani looked fierce in a leopard print dress. The duo is by the sea and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

The Stylish Coach

Gwen has rocked many killer looks while being a coach on The Voice and continues to slay on the new season. This shot from 2017 sees the “Settle Down” judge in a black-and-white checkered long-sleeved dress with fishnet tights. Gwen sported her hair up in a ponytail and rocked it wavy. Instead of a red lip, she went for a more sheer glossy look.

Sometimes Less Is Best

In 2017, Gwen posed in her underwear for Marie Claire Magazine. The black matching set was styled with an oversized camouflage coat and fishnet tights. Instead of her lips, she painted her nails red.

She’s Just A Girl!

Here’s vintage Gwen from when she was in No Doubt. The “Spiderwebs” chart-topper was known for her white vest tops and bindi back in the 1990s and reminds fans of those days regularly on Instagram. She rocked red lipstick even back then and proved to be a bold dresser early on in shiny bright pants.

Vegas Showgirl

Gwen currently performs in her own Las Vegas show, “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. With no surprise, the residency consists of many costume changes. One is a silver jeweled leotard with a feathery train and long black gloves. On Instagram, Stefani oozed Hollywood glamour in a shot of her on stage where she pulled a fierce expression to the crowd.

Rock Steady

When Gwen promoted No Doubt’s fifth studio album, Rock Steady, she made sure everyone knew what the album title was. In this snap, Gwen has on rings that said “Rock” and “Steady” on them and flashed them to the camera. This colorful look consisted of a green and white trucker cap, a stripy vest, and a wide-opened mouthed Stefani. It doesn’t get more the early 2000s than that.

Met Gala 2019

This year’s Met Gala event had many high-profile names attend but that didn’t stop Gwen from standing out. The blond beauty stunned her fans in a Jeremy Scott jeweled leotard/corset and was glammed up in a ton of accessories. She wrapped herself in a white fur jacket and sported her signature red lip and ponytail.