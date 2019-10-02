Watch KRC Genk Vs. SSC Napoli Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Showdown

Belgian champions KRC Genk face a must-win match when they host last year's second-place Italian side SSC Napoli in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 clash.

Last year’s second-place Italian Serie side, SSC Napoli, are still riding high after taking down defending European Champions Liverpool — a team that has won all seven of its domestic matches this season — 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener. The win was the highlight of wha has been a difficult season so far for Carlo Ancelotti’s club who, as The Inquisitr reported, has already suffered two losses in the their first six games. But on Wednesday, the Azzurri have a chance to feast on an opponent who has struggled both domestically and in their Champions League opener, Belgian champions KRC Genk.

Generally known a Racing Genk, the club now sits seventh domestically with three losses in eight games, and was comprehensively trounced by German club Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in their Group E opener. They will need to dig deeper against Napoli or face likely elimination, as they head into the match that will stream live from Belgium.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the KRC Genk vs. SSC Napoli Wednesday UEFA Champions League Group E match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 23,700-seat Luminus Arena, formerly known as Fenixstadion, in Genk, Belgium, on Wednesday, October 2.

Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 6:55 p.m. in the same time zone as Belgium. In the United States, the game gets underway at 12:55 p.m. EDT, 9:55 a.m. PDT. In India, the Racing vs. Gli Azzurri match kicks off at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The match is so important to Genk that the Belgian domestic league agreed to postpone the club’s weekend fixture to allow “The Smurfs” additional time to prepare for the Napoli showdown, according to Stats Zone. The club is largely healthy with the exception of Congolese winger Dieumerci Ndongala who will miss the game with an injury.

Genk have now allowed 10 goals in their last two European matches. But in one danger sign for Napoli, the club do not hold an away win in their last 15 UEFA Champions League games.

Lorenzo Insigne leads SSC Napoli with three goals in five appearances domestically. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch the KRC Genk vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League group-stage matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Loading...

Another way to watch the KRC Genk vs. SSC Napoli clash stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TUDN, a network which previously known as Univision Deportes. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a one-week period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Belgium, Sporza Live and Proximus Sports will both stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. For an extensive list of streaming links to the above sources of the KRC Genk vs. SSC Napoli, as well as streaming sources for the game in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.