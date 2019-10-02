Ashley Alexiss Exposes Completely Nude Booty While Relaxing In The Bath

Ashley Alexiss got her followers’ pulses racing earlier this week when she teased a photo from her 2020 calendar on her Instagram page. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model posed completely nude in the snap while relaxing in a bathtub.

In the photo, the 28-year-old lays on her belly in a bathtub as she gazes out a giant glass window in front of her. The soapy water covers most of her curvy figure, except for her ample backside, which is left completely exposed. The model’s followers also get a glimpse of her tiny waist and the flawless skin of her back, shoulders, and arms.

Ashley completed the look with her long, blonde tresses slicked back and soaked with water as they cascaded down her back. Photographed from the side, viewers can also clearly see her thick, black lashes and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips.

The photo also includes digitized words across the top and bottom, which read Ashley Alexiss and 2020 Calendar respectively. There is a separate note written across the top of the photo that the actual cover photo of the calendar will be announced soon.

In the caption of the post, Ashley tells her followers that it’s time to pre-order her custom calendar.

The model includes a link in her bio for her followers to purchase their own and adds that the first 100 orders are privy to a limited edition seal and a free 8×10. The calendar also comes autographed by the model and includes the option for a specialized birthday note.

Ashley’s 1.8 million followers went ecstatic for the bathtub photo and expressed how eager they were to see the rest of the images in the calendar.

“That would make for a damn good cover photo though!” one Instagram user commented, referencing the note that the actual cover photo would be different.

“Favorite photo of all time,” another follower wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Other social media users referred to the model as “juicy,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous,” while adding that they had either already purchased the calendar or would be heading over to do so.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model left a second post encouraging her followers to purchase her 2020 calendar shortly following the bathtub snap. In the sexy photo, she flaunts her busty cleavage, left almost completely bare by a low-plunging purple dress. One of her breasts was left fully on display but covered tastefully by her long, blonde curls.