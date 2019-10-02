Andrew Yang Raises $10 Million In Third Quarter

Known as the dark horse for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Andrew Yang continues to exceed all expectations with growing support around the country. Earlier today, his campaign informed CNN that Yang raised $10 million in the third quarter of 2019, spanning the months of July to September. It is a vast improvement on the $2.8 million raised during the second quarter between April and June.

According to The New York Times, Yang is currently in sixth place in national polling with an average of 3.6 percent support. The numbers speak for themselves as Yang’s popularity continues to surge among voters. With the conclusion of Yang’s biggest quarter to date, his campaign manager, Zach Graumann, seems more hopeful than ever.

“Andrew Yang is the only contender showing exponential growth in the third quarter, more than tripling his fundraising number from last quarter,” said Graumann, according to CNN.

After raising $1.5 million in the first quarter, Yang gained plenty of momentum in the upcoming months that led to continuous growth in fundraising and primary polls. As of now, the campaign has received donations from nearly 300,00 unique donors.

“This grassroots fundraising total, with $6m+ in the bank, ensures this campaign will have the funding to compete and outperform expectations through Super Tuesday and beyond,” added Graumann.

Prior to the third quarter fundraising deadline of September 30, Yang had made a late push in hopes of generating an additional $1.5 million. The goal was reached thanks to the efforts of his loyal supporters, known as the Yang Gang. As usual, Yang took to social media to thank his followers for their unwavering devotion to his campaign, while also encouraging them to keep it up for the fourth quarter.

In October, Yang will be one of 12 candidates to participate in the fourth Democratic presidential debate. He was declared as one of the big winners of the third debate, which did wonders for Yang’s name recognition. As previously reported by The Inquisistr, Yang offered a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year. It led to massive traffic on his official site, as well as a substantial gain in followers around various social media platforms.

Yang is now on track to qualify for the fourth Democratic presidential debate that is scheduled to take place in November. Since his sudden emergence on the political scene, Yang has been climbing the polls with every passing month. With $10 million raised throughout the third quarter, it’s evident that Yang is here to stay.