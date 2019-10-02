Cindy Crawford Shows Off Bare Face & Killer Legs As She Dons Just A Towel For ‘Sauna Time’

Cindy Crawford looks like the iconic supermodel she is in whatever she chooses to wear. Whether she is rocking an avant-garde dress on the runway or wearing barely anything at all, Crawford is always turning heads.

On Wednesday, the model did the latter when she took to her Instagram page to share a couple of stunning shots in which she is seen enjoying a much-needed “sauna time,” and her natural beauty just glows. In the photos, Crawford is sitting in a wooden sauna room as she wears a white towel wrapped around her chest. The first shot shows her with her side to the camera as she sits with both legs up on seat. Her position causes the towel to drive up her body, exposing her killer legs.

The second snap is a close-up shot of herself sitting against the wall. She is smiling at the camera while proudly showing off her gorgeous face with no makeup on. The model is holding the camera right in front of her and slightly above eye level, which also puts her toned arms in full evidence.

In addition to her bace face, Crawford is also wearing her hair pulled back in a tight bun that allows her to better enjoy the sauna.

Since going live, the post — which Crawford shared with her 4.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 34,000 likes within about an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 370 comments to the photos, suggesting that many more will still rack up in the coming hours. Users of the social media app who are fans of the iconic model flocked to the comments section to praise her candid post and to engage with her caption.

“It’s the simple things that make it home… Welcome back to the West coast,” one user wrote.

“Hello from Greece my dear Cindy,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a Greek flag and a series of kiss mark emoji.

“What a natural beauty,” raved a third fan, adding a heart eyes emoji after the words.

With millions of Instagram fans, the model knows how to keep them coming back. In addition to candid shots of herself, Crawford also throws in older photos that still manage to wow the industry. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Crawford recently set Instagram on fire when she shared a throwback photo of herself washing a car while wearing a bikini and high heels.