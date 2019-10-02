Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In See-Through Leggings For New Puma Campaign

Selena Gomez is known for being one of the main faces of Puma, and she always stuns in new campaigns without fail.

The singer has most recently starred in the new LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal campaign, and the results of that photo shoot are nothing short of incredible. As reported by Hollywood Life, the new photos show Selena sitting on the floor of what seems like an empty gym room, next to a mirror. She rocked a white sports bra and an unzipped black jacket, which she draped around her arms to reveal her shoulders and offer a peek at her cleavage.

She also donned a pair of black sports leggings that had mesh, see-through detailing around the knees. The star of the show was, of course, the awesome shiny metallic silver Puma sneakers she wore, which were reflected on the mirror next to her in a clever way to show consumers the $90 product from different angles.

Plus, the 27-year-old’s glam was absolutely on point. Matching the new sneaker design, Selena and her team went all out in terms of her makeup and hair. Hairstylist Marissa Marino opted for a trendy wet hair look, with the star wearing her signature short dark raven locks down in a messy style with a side part.

In terms of makeup, she wore a bold metallic green eye shadow and lots of dark mascara to highlight her gorgeous eyes. Makeup artist Hungo Vanngo completed the look by having her rock an orangy red lip gloss, as well as some peach-colored blush on her famous cheekbones. Selena wore a pair of silver hoop earrings as the only accessories.

Loading...

Athleisure is one of the most popular fashion trends now, also thanks to celebs like the former Disney star child, who brought back the casual-yet-classy vibe. Selena’s previous Puma campaign also made it to her Instagram page, in a sexy snap that shows her donning similar glam but a totally different outfit to promote the LQDCELL Shatter sneaker.

The actress is keeping busy amid news that her ex-boyfriend of years, Justin Bieber, tied the knot with his wife, Hailey Baldwin — for the second time! According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Selena is in a “good place” and “open to dating.”

“She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed,” a source said.