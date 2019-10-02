Chris Hemsworth’s Smoking Hot Wife Elsa Pataky Flaunts Killer Bikini Body On Spanish Beach

Elsa Pataky is making headlines. The wife to Avengers star Chris Hemsworth tends not to parade around her celebrity wife status, although she will get followed by the paparazzi. The blonde is currently in Spain, with photos obtained by The Daily Mail appearing to show just what a sizzler this mother is.

As the British newspaper reports, Elsa was spotted in her native Spain – the star was in Mallorca for a photoshoot. Elsa was definitely looking camera-ready. The star was seen right on the beach, with a variety of swimwear looks seeming to show that Elsa comes with a fantastic body. Fans reading the article saw Elsa rocking tiny bikini bottoms in dark gray, with a ribbed and white-colored crop top completing the ensemble. With killer abs, toned legs, and a super-peachy rear captured by the camera lens, it was clear that Elsa was turning heads. The star was seen ankle-deep in water and on dry land, although fans of this hottie’s bikini body likely aren’t fussed where she’s standing.

Elsa was also photographed rocking a white swimsuit with a light-colored shirt draped over it, although these images didn’t hide the star’s body, either. Elsa appeared with her long blond hair worn down, with discreet makeup that was likely the result of a glam team. Elsa was also seen posing in a harbor setting, with a camera crew snapping her.

Elsa doesn’t look 43. Then again, this super-fit star has an active lifestyle, plus three children to run around after. The star has spoken out about her marriage to Chris, with an Elle interview seeing Elsa open up about starting a family with her famous man.

“I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated… He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on. But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together,” she told the magazine.

This famous couple isn’t photographed too much, although their grocery trips have been caught by the paparazzi – Chris is, after all, a giant superstar. The couple also makes high-profile red carpet appearances, although their family life seems to be a low-key one.

Elsa last made The Inquisitr's headlines for sharing some early birthday snaps as she geared up to celebrate her special day.