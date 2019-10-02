Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Booty In Cheeky Lace Bodysuit While Dancing: ‘Whoot Whoot!! Hump DAY!!!’

Ana Cheri certainly seems excited about “hump day,” and is giving her fans a reason to be as well.

On Wednesday, October 2, the brunette bombshell shared a steamy new video to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 12.3 million followers. The short clip saw the 33-year-old standing in front of large, floor-to-ceiling windows and holding her cell phone as she recorded herself dancing in the mirror to “Icy Grl” by Saweetie. Ana popped her hips and posed to the beat of the uptempo rap song, all the while showing off her fit physique in a seriously racy ensemble that put nearly everything on display.

Ana sent pulses racing as she danced around the room in nothing more than a black lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The video clip started with the babe posing with her hips turned towards the mirror and her hand resting on the small of her back, showing off her curvy booty that was exposed in its entirety thanks to the dangerously cheeky, high-cut design of her barely-there lingerie.

As the song played in the background, the social media sensation turned to face the mirror head on, swaying her hips to the beat and flaunting her toned legs and enviable thigh gap. The position change also revealed the scandalous, low-cut neckline of Ana’s outfit that left her decolletage completely bare. Her voluptuous assets nearly burst out of the minuscule garment, revealing a massive amount of cleavage to her audience — an NSFW display that they hardly seemed bothered by.

As an extra layer, the fitness model added an oversized knit cardigan, though it hardly provided any coverage to her look. The sweater fell down Ana’s shoulders as she did her mid-week celebratory dance, and was worn completely open to put her risque clothing choice remain completely within eyesight. She had her long, brown hair styled in loose waves that bounced around as she danced, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

One glance at the new addition to Ana’s feed explains exactly why it’s racked up over 150,000 views within just one hour of going live to Instagram. The post has also earned more than 68,000 likes, and hundreds of comments with compliments on the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are the hottest woman alive,” one person wrote, while another said that Ana was “goals on goals.”

“Beautiful and perfect body,” commented a third.

Ana is hardly a stranger to showing off her impressive figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she did so again yesterday with another sizzling Instagram upload that saw her flaunting her famous curves in a low-cut, white satin bustier and skintight black pants — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.