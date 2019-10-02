Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Teases Fans, Shows Off Booty In See-Through Black Skirt

Dolly Castro’s most recent Instagram post is by far one of her hottest yet.

The Nicaraguan fitness model is wildly popular on social media and she boasts a following of over 6.2 million on Instagram alone. Castro is most well-known for showing off her curvy and gorgeous figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, workout gear, and other hot little numbers. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Castro sizzles in an outfit from retailer Fashion Nova.

In the gorgeous shot, the model tags herself on Melrose Avenue. She poses inside of a home in front of a beautiful glass staircase and looks nothing short of perfect. While clad in an all-black outfit, Dolly poses in profile in an insanely sexy dress that features sheer sleeves as well as sheer bottoms that accentuate her signature booty.

The back of the dress also features a leather strap that looks like a belt buckle and the bottom of the outfit hits just below her knee. The social media sensation completes her look with a pair of high black heels and wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and curled along with a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The photo has only been live for fans for a short time but it’s garnered a lot of attention for the star already with over 72,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Dolly know that she looks amazing while countless others let her know that they are going to be purchasing the same outfit.

“Omg, you are another level mommy,” one fan commented with a flame and heart emoji.

“Oh my gaaawd [sic] body goals right here,” another chimed in.

“Baby if he doesn’t pay attention to you, I will Wow,” another Instagram user chimed in.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Dolly showed off her amazing body in another sexy shot on Instagram. In the photo, Castro put her hourglass figure on full display as she nearly busted out of a lacy, nude-colored top. Over the NSFW top, the bombshell rocked a pink blazer and matching pink pants that buttoned-up in the middle. Once again, she wore her long, dark locks down and curled along with a beautiful face of makeup. That post also earned her a ton of attention from fans with well over 50,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Dolly by giving her a follow on Instagram.