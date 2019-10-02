‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Stuns In Clinging Red Dress & Nude Heels

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is heating things up on Instagram by sporting a slinky little red dress in the latest update on her social media story. On Wednesday, the TV personality took to the platform to share a brand new picture of herself in a form-fitting ensemble that was sure to get the pulses of her followers racing.

In the sexy snapshot, Yanet is seen standing on set of her Mexican television show as she holds up an enlarged copy of a Men’s Health magazine cover. Garcia donned a dark red dress that hugged her curves in all of the right places as she flaunted her flawless figure in the photo.

Yanet’s clingy dress showcased her toned arms, long, lean legs, ample bust, and curvy booty as she stood the side with a big smile on her face. Garcia accessorized her stunning look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and some nude heels.

Meanwhile, the smoking hot weather girl had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that cascaded down her back and fell over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a light pink lip. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow to complete the glam look.

Recently, Yanet’s fans were stunned to learn that her Instagram account — which boasts over 11.6 million followers — was hacked and a fake nude photo of the weather girl was posted online.

However, Garcia quickly regained control of the account and deleted any trace of the hackers. Later, she posted the original photo of herself wearing a bikini in front of a mirror to show fans that the hackers had altered the image to make it appear like she was nude.

The Sun reports that Yanet shot to fame after outlets such as TMZ dubbed her one of the hottest women on TV, revealing that she would give people a reason to watch the weather.

In addition, she also entered into a relationship with popular YouTuber, Faze, who is known for posting videos of himself playing the video game Call of Duty.

The couple’s split caused a bit of controversy online, after Faze ended things with the model and then revealed that he didn’t have time for a girlfriend because he wanted to focus on his video game career.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Yanet Garcia by following the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on her Instagram account.