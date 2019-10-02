‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Lines Up Another Schemer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 3 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will reach out to someone who may help him in his diabolical plan. Thomas wants to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage, and he seems to think that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) may be perfect for the job.

Thomas will make a beeline for Shauna and Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment. The designer has a huge favor to ask of Shauna and he thinks that she may be able to deliver. He recently found out that his father and Shauna had spent the night together when Ridge was too drunk to drive home. Thomas then bribed Danny (Keith Carlos) into telling Brooke that her husband had shared the same bed as Shauna.

Now that Brooke knows the truth, Thomas will take it one step further. According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will try to persuade Shauna to form an alliance with him. The designer figures that they want the same thing and that they should join forces so that they can be more efficient and reap greater rewards. If Shauna wants his dad, he’s all for it because then he would no longer have Brooke meddling in his affairs. And if Shauna agrees, he will create all sorts of avenues for her to make life difficult for Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will ask Shauna to help him break up Ridge and Brooke. The Inquisitr reports that Shauna has no qualms about married men. She shocked Flo when she told her, “Of course I have a thing for married men. Men who have gray hair, no hair…” She has been fantasizing about waking up to Ridge for the rest of her life and this may fall in line with her scheme to make him her own.

Thomas’ plan may have two parts to it. He could actually want Shauna to try and seduce his father. This would be the first and best option for Thomas, because if she manages to bed the dressmaker, Brooke and Ridge’s marriage would be doomed. Another angle would be to let Brooke believe that something actually happened between Ridge and Shauna on the night in question. If Brooke believes that her husband was unfaithful, she may not want him back.

It remains to be seen how Shauna responds to Thomas’ wicked invitation. Should they join forces, they will make a formidable team. However, she may decide to keep her hands clean, for now anyway.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.