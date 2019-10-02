Who Is Robert Jeffress, The Pastor Whom Donald Trump Cites When Warning Of Civil War If He’s Impeached?

He has a history of making eyebrow-raising statements about people who don't support Trump.

Robert Jeffress has been in the news quite a bit these past few days, ever since Donald Trump cited his warning that there would be a “Civil War-like fracture” in the U.S. if Trump is impeached and removed from office. As it turns out, the evangelical megachurch pastor has a history of making eyebrow-raising statements about Donald Trump, about Democrats, and about people who oppose Trump.

So who is Robert Jeffress?

He’s The Pastor Of The 14,000-Member First Baptist Dallas

According to the church’s website, Jeffress, in addition to his pastoral duties, is also an adjunct professor at Dallas Theological Seminary. Further, he frequently appears on news and talk shows, particular those of a religious or conservative flavor, such as the Fox News shows “Fox and Friends,” “Hannity,” “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” “Varney & Co.,” and “Judge Jeanine.” He also hosts a television show and has written over two dozen books.

His “Civil War” Remark, In Context, Wasn’t An Invocation To Take Up Arms, He Says

Jeffress didn’t actually say there would be a second Civil War if Trump were impeached and removed from office. He said there would be a “Civil War-like fracture” if that were to happen, as he explained in remarks quoted in The Dallas Morning News.

“I was not advocating or predicting an actual civil war if Trump is removed. What I said was such removal would cause a fracture in our country like our country experienced after the Civil War. The Civil War ended 160 years ago, and yet the wounds did not completely heal,” he said.

"For whoever will call upon the name of the Lord will be saved." – Romans 10:13 Today on @foxnation I answer the question, "Who Will Be In Heaven?" Click the link to start your free trial! https://t.co/iI69NwTEec pic.twitter.com/IHJNl2ws7N — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) September 30, 2019

He Accused Democrats Of Worshiping The Pagan God Moloch

As Right Wing Watch reports, just last weekend Jeffress accused Democrats of woshiping Moloch, a Canaanite deity mentioned in the Old Testament, to whom his worshipers sacrificed children. Jeffress, while discussing Democrats’ support for abortion rights, accused the party and its voters of effectively worshiping the pagan god.

“Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice,” he said.

Other Eyebrow-Raising Statements

According to Slate, controversial comments are rather routine when it comes to Jeffress. He has, for example, stated that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were retribution from God for abortion; that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is a “cult”; has called the Catholic Church a “tool of Satan”; and has called Christians who oppose Donald Trump “spineless morons.”

