‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Poses With Boyfriend While Wearing Incredibly Short Daisy Dukes

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram share is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow Yanet on social media know, the woman who has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has been stunning her Instagram followers in a number of killer shots since her wildly popular account was created, and she’s definitely no stranger to showing off her flawless figure for fans. The brunette beauty boasts a following of over 11.6 million and that number rises on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, she sizzled once again.

In the shot, the stunner posed against an orange background with her boyfriend just behind her. The bombshell leaned back into her boyfriend’s arms and looked up at him with a surprised look on her face. Yanet wore her long, dark locks down and curled as well as a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Yanet put her amazing figure on full display in a long sleeve black shirt and a pair of insanely short, distressed daisy dukes that showed off her toned and tanned legs. The weather girl completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Her boyfriend looked casual, just like his counterpart in the shot, rocking a white button-down shirt and black pants.

The post has only been live on Yanet’s account for a short period of time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans. The post has received over 90,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most fans chimed in on the photo to let the weather girl know that she looks amazing while many others let her know that they’re jealous of her boyfriend.

“You look beautiful and that outfit is just perfect,” one fan gushed with a red heart and flame emoji.

“He’s literally the luckiest man on the planet,” another chimed in.

“He. Is. A. Lucky. Man. Yanet. You. Are. So. Smoking. Hot,” commented a third follower.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, working out is something that is very important to Yanet. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that she struck a pose in profile next to a sign that read “I worked out today” in big, bold letters. While clad in a sexy workout ensemble, the weather girl put her killer figure on full display. On the top, she rocked an electric blue bra that featured a little peek-a-boo cutout in the middle and showed off her taut tummy to fans. On the bottom, she rocked a matching pair of blue leggings that accentuated her toned legs and booty.

That post racked up nearly 1,000 comments.