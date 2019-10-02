‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Tanya Mityushina Arches Her Back In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Though Sports Illustrated stunner Tanya Mityushina might hail from snowy Russia, it seems that she has more of a fondness for warmer weather. In a recent Instagram post, the blonde beauty lamented that it was getting colder in Los Angeles, and asked her followers if they were ready for fall.

Unfortunately, her fans might have been a bit too distracted to answer the question, as the attached picture featured the model arching her back in a teeny pink bikini while at the beach.

The swim set was one that fans had seen before, as she had uploaded a previous picture from what looks to be the same photoshoot where she nearly spilled out of the ensemble doing some “gymnastics,” as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

In the upload, Tanya sports a hot pink bikini with a sporty cut. The color looks absolutely stunning against her tanned skin, blond hair, and blue eyes. Her blue eyes particularly pop, as they match the beautiful ocean in the background.

For Tanya’s pose, she has both arms up and bent so that her hands rest behind her head. She arches her back so that her cleavage is pushed forward, showcasing it to its best advantage. The pose also flaunts the curve of her perky posterior.

Her hair is slightly wavy and windblown from the beach’s breeze, and she wears only a little bit of bronzer and a pink lip to allow her natural beauty to shine through.

The snapshot quickly earned over 6,000 likes and around 200 comments.

“If you look like that Tanya, who’d want summer to disappear?” one lovestruck fan teased, adding two pink heart emoji.

“Took it to another level with this one,” praised raw food Instagrammer Yovana Mendoza, along with a red heart.

“Obsessed!!! Soooo beautiful,” added lifestyle influencer Alexandra Rodriguez, with a tears-gushing emoji.

It’s little surprise that Tanya looks at home in a swimsuit, as she appeared in the 2016 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine. She has since worked off of her success by winning campaigns with lingerie lines Victoria’s Secret and Intimissimi.

Loading...

She has also been slowly building up her social media profile, and currently boasts 408,000 followers. The number is likely only to keep growing if she continues to post sultry pics like her most recent.

That said, her everyday pictures are almost as popular, thanks to her stunning beauty. For example, a recent shot in just a t-shirt and vintage makeup earned nearly as many likes as her previous swimsuit shots.

The shot earned over 10,300 likes and around 175 comments.