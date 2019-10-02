NFL Wife Sasha Gates Flaunts Cleavage While Sunbathing In Open Bathrobe

Sasha Gates has set Instagram ablaze. The wife to future Hall of Fame tight-end Antonio Gates has been making headlines for her social media updates. Sasha in a soaking-wet bikini proved quite the talking point some weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported. It looks like the star is back to showcasing her incredible figure, although Sasha’s recent post didn’t see her in swimwear. If anything, it saw the model, singer, and businesswoman wearing even less.

Sasha’s photo saw her in a glam setting with a Balinese geotag. The star was seen on a wicker lounger planted amid lawns, with a lush backdrop of greenery and blue skies suggesting that she’d picked a great and peaceful spot to bronze herself. Sasha was seen sitting on the lounger with one hand placed on it, with the other holding a smartphone as she appeared to snap herself in selfie mode. That said, there was no denying that this star was catching some rays, with a white bathrobe worn somewhat open at the chest showcasing her ample assets as they soaked up the sun. Sasha also seemed to have applied some lotion to herself. The brunette was seen with a turban-style towel atop her head, plus statement dark shades.

As to what fans saw, well, there was plenty. Gates’ long legs and trim torso were on show, alongside the star’s cleavage. A caption from Sasha acknowledged the hotel she was staying in.

Sasha seems to have one of those Instagram accounts that manages to showcase all aspects of her life. The star’s status as a mother is marked on her social media with cute snaps of the kids, although Sasha also takes to Instagram with her fashionista side. The star has updated her account with super-stylish looks that include some high-end brands, with a recent post showing Sasha’s penchant for Spanish designer Balenciaga.

This face is no stranger to reality television, having starred on WAGS LA. Speaking to The Source back in 2016, the model revealed how she approached balancing her life while filming and juggling everything else.

Loading...